High school athletes upset some sports will run through first part of summer

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) — A group of high school athletes is petitioning the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) to change the dates of their upcoming sports season.

Typically, spring sports are just getting started in high schools throughout Colorado. This year, though, baseball, lacrosse, girls soccer, boys swimming, track and field, and boys volleyball won’t begin competition until May 3.

Due to the pandemic, CHSAA split its high school sports into four seasons instead of the traditional fall, winter and spring seasons.

Most “Season D” sports begin the first week of May and conclude between June 12 and 19. The postseason begins mid-June and teams that make the state finals will play as late as June 26.

“Two-thirds of the season is after they’re out of school,” parent Brian Kakac told FOX31.

Kokac has two daughters in high school. Both play lacrosse. Neither girl is sure she will be able to play at the high school level due to the altered season schedule.

“We don’t get recruited through high school. We get recruited in the summer and we need to be at these big recruiting tournaments but we have to make a decision right now to play for high school or to get recruited for college,” sophomore Kaley Kakac said.

For some families, the wrong decision could cost a student their future.

“We know a lot of families that if their kids don’t get some help going to college with recruitment, they won’t be able to go to college. So these are big factors outside of just playing a sport that you like,” Brian Kakac said.

Additionally, some student-athletes need to use the summer months to work or take additional classes.

“Let them finish a season before they have to make huge decisions that none of these kids should have to make,” Brian Kakac said.

He is one of several parents who have reached out to CHSAA asking the board to reconsider its schedule for Season D sports.

In a statement to FOX31, CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green said:

“The timeline for the resumption and adoption of the 2020-2021 calendar was approved in August. The calendar supports all 29 activities and athletics especially multi-sport athletes, rural communities and all low-participatory schools that would not be able to field teams in combined seasons. All athletes should be afforded an equitable opportunity to participate in their season of sport without crossover, especially after the loss of the 2020 spring season. The calendar seasons will be conducted as approved.”

Still, parents from several schools plan to rally on Feb. 18 in Highlands Ranch in hopes of changing CHSAA’s mind. They want the season to end no later than June 10.

“We’re just asking for a little common sense, I think, and help realize these kids are feeling a bigger impact,” Brian Kakac said.