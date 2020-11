DENVER (KDVR) — Slowly, football is back in Colorado!

COVID-19 has affected every aspect of life and college football is no different. Schedules have shifted, practices are distant and games have been delayed.

For the PAC-12 and Mountain West Conferences, it’s game on.

For other schools like Northern Colorado and Colorado School of Mines, the waiting game continues.

We caught up with all of these schools as they try kick off their seasons.