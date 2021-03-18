‘Game on:’ Bracketology advice from the experts

DENVER (KDVR) — The madness is back, the brackets are back but new to the big dance this year (in the state of Colorado), is legal mobile gambling.

“Now everyone from across the country can do this (bet on games) and experience the excitement of March Madness this way!” said DraftKings head of sportsbook, Johnny Avello. “People can go into bricks and mortar and place bets that way or they can now do it simply online.”

With mobile sports betting now legal in 25 states, Forbes is reporting that March Madness gamblers are expected to break the $8.5 billion record for NCAA tournament wagers.

To that end, Avello offers some last minute advice for setting your bracket and placing your bets.

“Gonzaga is the odds-on favorite for a reason, they’re deep and talented and beat some really good teams prior to conference play. The most money we have coming in on any one team to win it all is the Zags,” Avello said.

There is also a lot of late money coming in on Michigan, Illinois and Iowa, “That’s because the Big Ten Conference has been the best conference and played the toughest schedules all season long,” exclaimed Avello.

There’s also a handful of ‘surprise’ teams in the two-seed category that are drawing a lot of attention this week as potential candidates to cut down the nets at the end of the tournament. “We’re seeing quite a bit of money come in on both Alabama and Houston for sure,” Avello said.

The Colorado Buffaloes are back in the tournament for the first time since 2016. CU has a tough draw as they go up against No. 12 seed Georgetown on Saturday. The Hoyas are red hot and coming off a Big East Conference Championship. “That game should be a good one. There’s a tight spread on that game (Colorado is favored by 4.5 points) so it should be entertaining,” said Avello.

The Buffaloes and Hoyas are projected to tip off at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday in Hinkle Fieldhouse on the campus of Butler University in Indianapolis.