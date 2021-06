Colorado Rockies’ Charlie Blackmon breaks from the batter’s box after singling off Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Lyles during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Joshua Fuentes homered to back a strong outing from Antonio Senzatela as the Colorado Rockies beat Texas 6-3, the Rangers’ 14th straight road loss.

Fuentes also doubled, singled and scored three runs to rally the Rockies to their third consecutive win. Raimel Tapia had two doubles and an RBI single.

Texas has lost eight in a row overall, all on its current road trip that ends Thursday at Coors Field.

Senzatela allowed three runs, one earned, in 7 2/3 innings.