DENVER (KDVR) — Fort Collins Police Services said Thursday that it identified five people as suspects in a case involving threats toward one of Colorado State University’s football players.

Fort Collins Police said the player began receiving some 7,000 concerning threats on social media after a game against the University of Colorado last September.

During the game, the University of Colorado’s two-way player Travis Hunter suffered a liver laceration after being hit by CSU defensive back Henry Blackburn.

Shortly after the game, the CSU Athletic Department said Blackburn and his family received threats on social media. CSU said their phone numbers and addresses were published online before the game was over.

Detectives with the Fort Collins Crimes Against Persons began an investigation, spending over 100 hours reviewing threats and messages.

Police said they identified five suspects, including one adult and four juveniles, each with probable cause for unspecified misdemeanor charges. Police said no further information could be immediately released due to statutory protections for juvenile offenders.

In September, CU head coach Deion Sanders said “I’m saddened if any of our fans are on the side of those threats. That kid was just playing at the best of his ability. I forgive him, Travis has forgiven him.”

“It is common for emotions to run high during sporting events,” Chief Jeff Swoboda said in a release. “However, making threats to the physical safety of a person will not be tolerated and will be investigated fully by FCPS.”