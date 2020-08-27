Former Denver reporter reflects on Milwaukee Bucks protest

MILWAUKEE — Protests against the shooting of Jacob Blake reached new rights Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks refused to play game five in the first round of the NBA playoff series. The team’s decision created a ripple effect across professional sports.

FOX31 and Channel 2 spoke with Fox Sports Bucks reporter Zora Stephenson, who said the Bucks had warmed up before the scheduled game. Stephenson worked as an anchor and reporter at FOX31 and Channel 2 before moving to Milwaukee for her new role at Fox Sports.

“Just as the clock was winding down for the clock to start, the Milwaukee Bucks were not on the court,” said Stephenson.

The team’s absence was intentional. Stephenson described the pain and frustration the Bucks team was dealing with in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting.

“The players are in this campus-like environment where they cannot go out and protest, they cannot go out and meet with political leaders,” said Stephenson.

Milwaukee sits just 40 miles north of Kenosha, where on Sunday Jacob Blake was shot by a white police officer in the back seven times. Police have said little about what happened, other than that they were responding to a domestic dispute. The US Department of Justice and Wisconsin Department of Justice are investigating.

Cellphone video of the shooting sparked a new wave of outrage over police brutality and racial injustice. They are the very social issues NBA players have gone out of their way to keep in the spotlight this season.

“They felt like, ‘What are we doing here?’ Clearly, wearing ‘Black Lives Matter’ on our jersey or on our T-shirts or having the different messaging on our backs, everything on the court is not affecting change. And so they said, ‘We’ve got to do something else,'” added Stephenson.

The Bucks team addressed the media by sharing an on-camera statement and shared specific demands. The following is portion of that statement:

“We are calling for justice for Jacob Blake and demand the officers be held accountable. For this to occur, it is imperative for the Wisconsin State Legislature to reconvene after months of inaction and take up meaningful measures to address issues of police accountability, brutality and criminal justice reform. We encourage all citizens to educate themselves, take peaceful and responsible action, and remember to vote on Nov. 3.”

The NBA subsequently postponed the two other playoff games scheduled for Wednesday.

By Wednesday night, several professional leagues announced they were also holding off on games in support of the protest, including the WNBA, MLS and MLB. Tennis star Naomi Osaka also announced she would not play in Thursday’s Western and Southern Open semifinal match.

As for Stephenson, as she reflected on the day’s developments as a sports journalist — but also as a Black woman — she was left feeling impressed and inspired.

“You have to respect people that simply stand up for what they believe in, in a positive, respectful, safe way. And that’s what the Milwaukee Bucks did today. Couldn’t be more proud,” said Stephenson.