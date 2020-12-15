Flips only: Winter X Games on, but fans not part of the show

ASPEN, COLORADO – JANUARY 27: Alex Hall competes in the Men’s Ski Slopestyle final at the 2019 Winter X Games on January 27, 2019 in Aspen, Colorado. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

ASPEN, Colo. (KDVR) — The 2021 version of the Winter X Games promises lots of flipping and spinning, not so much singing and dancing.

ESPN announced that the first major action-sports contest since the COVID-19 pandemic started forcing major cancellations will take place during its usual slot in Aspen, Colorado, during the last weekend of January, but will be closed off to fans.

Among those expected to compete are Chloe Kim, Mark McMorris and David Wise, all of whom have missed several events since cancellations scrubbed the late-winter calendar in 2020.

They now face an uncertain international schedule with only 14 months to get ready for the Beijing Olympics.