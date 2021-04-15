Empower Field to host first ever CONCACAF Finals

An entrance to Empower Field at Mile High

Denver, CO (KDVR) – The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) announced that Empower Field at Mile High will host the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League Finals on Thursday, June 3, and Sunday, June 6 at Empower Field at Mile High.

The inaugural CONCACAF Nations League Finals will feature soccer teams from Costa Rica, Honduras, Mexico and the United States.

Tickets go on sale April 26. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, approximately 32,000 fans (42.6 percent capacity) will be able to attend.

2021 CONCACAF Nations League Finals Schedule:

*Kickoff times to be confirmed at a later date.

Thursday, June 3

SF1: Honduras vs. United States

SF2: Mexico vs. Costa Rica

Sunday, June 6

3rd: Loser SF1 vs. Loser SF2

F: Winner SF1 vs. Winner SF2