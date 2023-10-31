DENVER (KXRM) — For the first time, Empower Field at Mile High will host the Air Force-Army rivalry football game on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 12:30 p.m. as the Falcons prepare to defend the 2022 Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy while continuing their undefeated season.

The Air Force Academy Falcons sit at 8-0 on 2023 season, at the top of the Mountain West Conference and one of the few undefeated teams in NCAA Division I football.

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, leading up to Saturday’s big game, an annual school spirit event will take place at the Academy. The event, which is closed to the public, will include a bonfire from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the Cadet Wing will be joined by senior leadership, the U.S. Air Force Academy Band, and food trucks.

“In previous years, the celebratory bonfire was visible as far away as I-25. Academy firefighters and response vehicles will be present as a safety precaution,” wrote the U.S. Air Force Academy.

GAME DAY DETAILS: Air Force vs. Army West Point

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4

Saturday, Nov. 4 Time: 12:30 p.m.

12:30 p.m. Location: Empower Field

Empower Field Tickets: Click here

“We would like to thank [Director of Athletics] Nathan Pine and the staff at the Air Force Academy for the opportunity to host the Air Force Falcons and Army Black Knights at Empower Field at Mile High,” Sr. Director of Events & Booking Jon Applegate said. “Our stadium, along with the Denver Sports Commission, look forward to hosting fans and service members from Colorado Springs and across the country for this celebrated matchup.”

The game will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network, but there are other options to listen on the radio or online. More information can be found here.

Saturday’s game at Empower marks the 75th anniversary of the Air Force. Football players at the academy defeated Army 13-7 last season when the teams met in Arlington, Texas, in the Commander’s Classic at Globe Life Field.