Elizabeth’s Ty Smilanic waiting to hear his name at 2020 NHL Draft

ELIZABETH, Colo. (KDVR) — From growing up in Elizabeth, Colorado to a non-hockey family, Ty Smilanic’s path to the National Hockey League has been a different one.

“When the Avalanche relocated to Colorado, that just got a lot of people interested in the game,” says Smilanic, who started skating when he was 4 years old. “I just fell in love with the game.”

Smilanic’s ride to stardom went from junior hockey, all the way to the national team, to the verge of the NHL Draft.

This year’s draft will be virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Your whole life, you wait to hear your name called. This year it will just be a little different. I think it will be cool to be part of this unique draft,” Smilanic said.

Smilanic is projected to be drafted in the late first round.