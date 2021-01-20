Eaglecrest standout becomes all-time leading scorer and assist leader at Pepperdine

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — Four years ago, Colbey Ross was winning a state championship with Eaglecrest High School.

“I will always remember that year just because of the guys on the team and the coaches on the staff,” said Ross, an Eaglecrest standout.

His former high school basketball coach, John Olander, remembers Ross as a freshman. Young, small, but with a wild look in his eyes to be one of the best basketball players in the state of Colorado, and he ended up being just that.

“What I remember most is the maturation of him as a little kid as a freshman to this, almost a man as a senior, and where he led us as a program,” said Olander.

Little did Ross and his coach know, Ross’s high school years would be just a chapter of an unbelievable story of his basketball journey.

“I have never been given anything in terms of basketball. I have never been the most athletic, the quickest, the guy who can jump the highest,” said Ross. “I always felt like I had good skills, but hard work has gotten me everywhere I’ve wanted to be in life.”

That includes four amazing years on the Pepperdine men’s basketball team, where soon that chapter will end as well, but not without some jaw-dropping accomplishments.

“I never came into college with the thought I want to break the assist record, I want to be the all-time leading scorer,” said Ross. “I never had envisioned that or had those goals.”

The six-foot, 185-pound guard has shattered those records at Pepperdine. Ross leads the Waves program in scoring and assists. In the 2019-20 season, Ross became the only Division I men’s play to average at least 20 points and seven assists per game.

“We knew that we would have an opportunity to make a name for himself on a bigger stage,” said Olander. “I think he has made their (Pepperdine’s) stage bigger because of him being there.”

As his time as Pepperdine winds down, Ross looks towards the NBA, but it’s not just getting there that he wants.

“I just want to get selected in the draft. That would be a dream come true.” said Ross. “I have like after this season, that will be my calling.”

Before the NBA journey, Ross wants to do everything in his power to lead his team to the NCAA tournament and a West Coast Conference championship.

Ross’s next game with Pepperdine is Thursday at 7 p.m. against Pacific.