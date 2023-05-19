DENVER (KDVR) — The University of Denver women’s lacrosse team is Final Four bound.

For the first time in school history, the No. 5 DU women’s lacrosse team is heading to the finals after defeating No. 4 North Carolina 5-4.

“I’m so proud of this team,” head coach Liza Kelly, who won her 300th career game Thursday, said. “I don’t even know what to do with myself. It hasn’t hit me yet. We talked pregame and I said ‘Act as if you’ve never been here before. Act as if you’ve never been to a Final Four.’ It’s everything you ever wanted.”

The victory continued the Pioneers’ unbeaten streak to 22 games this season, the only undefeated team in the country.

DU will face No. 1 Northwestern Friday, May 26 at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. The National Championship game is Sunday, May 28.