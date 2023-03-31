DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a season of firsts for the University of Denver’s women’s lacrosse team.

“First time being ranked fourth, first time being 10-0, and the best start to a season the program has had,” said Ellie Curry, a senior midfielder.

Their historic start includes four victories over teams ranked in the top 25. But after beating national powers like Maryland and Boston College, head coach Liza Kelly had a hard time coming up with a word to describe what makes the Pioneers go.

“I don’t even know if it would be swagger,” said Kelly. “They’re just driven. They have the drive to want to win and to keep winning.”

“We have a high bar for ourselves. But within the lacrosse world, we’ve always played with that kind of [drive]. People don’t always know us or recognize us, we’ve always played with that hunger to show people who we are,” said Sam Thacker, senior defense.

Denver is one of only three undefeated teams in all of the Division I teams entering the conference schedule. They hope there is another program first in the not-so-distant future.

“We want a national championship for the women’s lacrosse team obviously, but in order to get there we have to have individual goals. Every single game is a new goal. [It’s] something to achieve, and I think that’s the way we look at it,” Thacker said.

If the Pioneers can run the table for a fourth straight Big East regular season title, they can start thinking about what other uncharted territory is out there.

“First Final Four, first national championship, and first undefeated season,” said Curry with a laugh.

Big picture, this team thinks it could be a banner year.