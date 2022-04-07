BOSTON (KDVR) — The Denver Pioneers men’s hockey team defeated the University of Michigan Wolverines 3-2 in overtime Thursday to move on to the NCAA Final Championship game.

Brett Stapley and Cameron Wright netted goals in regulation while Carter Savoie scored the game-winner with five minutes left in the OT period. Hobey Baker finalist Bobby Brink, who scored 35 points in the final 23 games of the season, assisted on Savoie’s goal.

The Pios will find out who they will be playing after the University of Minnesota vs. Minnesota State game at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The championship game will be on ESPN2 Saturday, April 9, at 6 p.m. MDT.