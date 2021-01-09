DU hockey player helps Team USA win IIHF World Junior Championship

EDMONTON, AB – JANUARY 05: Kaiden Guhle #21 of Canada skates against Bobby Brink #24 of the United States during the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship gold medal game at Rogers Place on January 5, 2021 in Edmonton, Canada. (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — For the fifth time in history, Team USA won the International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship.

“Winning that tournament is already so special. You’re lucky if you ever get the chance to win it once in your life,” said Bobby Brink, forward on Team USA.

It was the second time University of Denver hockey’s Bobby Brink played in the tournament, but it was his first time winning it.

“It’s hard to describe the feeling. It was kind of a black-out type of feeling. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Brink.

After Team USA lost their first game of the tournament to Russia, Brink and his teammates never lost again.

“It was a wake-up call for us that kind of — if we didn’t play together as a team or buy into what Coach Leaman was saying — that we weren’t going to be successful. But we turned things around and we were successful,” said Brink.

The memories of winning gold will be remembered forever by Brink, and now he turns his attention back to DU as they try to win their ninth NCAA Championship.

“I’m ready to get back and I really think we have a good team this year. We just had a little bit of a rough start to the season, but I think we just need to rattle off a few wins here and I think we can make a run for it,” said Brink.

Currently, the Denver hockey program is on pause due to COVID-19 issues within the program.