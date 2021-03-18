DU gymnastics prepares for post season starting with the Big 12 Championship this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — After six first place finishes this season, the University of Denver gymnastics team is entering the post season ranked ninth in the country.

“We are all super excited, and it’s all really new for half of our team because the sophomores didn’t get a post season last year, so we are kind of navigating the water of how to acclimate them through their first post season,” said Lynnzee Brown, DU senior gymnast. “Overall, we are just really excited to show what we have and show up for conference and possibly win our first title.”

In the way of that Big 12 title is Oklahoma, who is ranked first in the country right now, but the conference as a whole has grown to be one of the most competitive in the country.

“The Big 12 has worked hard that we are all this competitive, and along with all the other quote on quote power five conferences, we want to be and are as successful as teams in the SEC, the Big Ten or the PAC-12,” said Melissa Kutcher-Rinehart, DU gymnastics head coach.

DU has faced Oklahoma twice this season, coming up short both times, but that doesn’t discourage this team.

“I think we know what we are capable of,” said Jessica Hutchinson, DU freshman gymnast. “Going against Oklahoma the second time we competed against them, we were really close, and we know that wasn’t even our best meet.”

The Big 12 championship will be on Saturday with the NCAA Regionals starting April 1.