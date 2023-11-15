DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Outlaws are coming back to Colorado in 2024.

On Tuesday, the Premier Lacrosse League announced eight cities will host professional lacrosse teams.

The Denver Outlaws originally played in the Mile High City. The team used to be one of the most notable Major League Lacrosse teams, annually drawing more than 25,000 fans and peaked with 31,644 in 2015, according to USA Lacrosse Magazine.

The Outlaws left Denver in 2020 after merging with PLL and becoming Chrome Lacrosse Club.

In PLL, the teams weren’t assigned to a geographic location, and they continually played in different areas of the country.

Now, each team has a city, and the Denver Outlaws will be calling the Mile High City home again.

PLL assigned the teams based on fan voting, broadcast viewership, historical ticketing performance, public census data and venues.

The eight teams include:

Boston Cannons

New York Atlas

Philadelphia Waterdogs

Maryland Whipsnakes

Carolina Chaos

Denver Outlaws (formerly Chrome Lacrosse Club)

Utah Archers

California Redwoods

To continue the growth of lacrosse in each area, PLL will host youth programs in each city to build generations worth of lacrosse players.

The 2024 PLL schedule will be released in January.