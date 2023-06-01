DENVER (KDVR) — The mayor of Miami called for a friendly bet with Denver Mayor Michael Hancock over the NBA Finals outcome. Hancock accepted while of course putting all his faith in the Denver Nuggets.

Wednesday, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez tweeted at Hancock welcoming him to the NBA Finals. This is the first time in franchise history that the Nuggets have made it to the finals, and they will face the Miami Heat.

In honor of the finals, Suarez proposed a friendly wager to Hancock.

“If Denver wins, I will send you some delicious croquetas and wear a Nuggets jersey, but WHEN Miami wins, you wear a Heat jersey and send over some bison steaks. You in?” said Suarez.

According to the Spanish Food Guide, a croqueta is a deep-fried roll containing a thick binder filled with fillings ranging from meats to vegetables and then covered in breadcrumbs for a crunchy finish.

Hancock responded and told Suarez, “You’re on.”

“Can’t wait to try those croquetas – you may not get to enjoy these delicious bison steaks, but you’re gonna look great in @Nuggets gear! #BringItIn,” said Hancock in a tweet.

Polis makes wager to move Disney World to Colorado

This isn’t the first friendly bet to be made between the two cities.

On Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis called for a friendly wager with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: If the Denver Nuggets win the NBA Finals against the Heat, Disney World moves to Colorado.

“The ACTUAL happiest place on earth to do business, have fun, and be free!” Polis said about the state.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals begins Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Ball Arena.