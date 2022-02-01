Wolves’ bench leads the way in 130-115 win against Nuggets

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) shoots on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jarred Vanderbilt had 18 points against his former team, and Taurean Prince scored 23 as the Minnesota Timberwolves bench led the way in a 130-115 win against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. Karl-Anthony Towns added 24 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota, but the Timberwolves’ reserves outscored Denver’s bench 68-49. Minnesota went on a 25-7 run while Jokic was on the bench. Jokic finished with 21 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists but sat the entire fourth quarter. Denver had its five-game winning streak snapped.

