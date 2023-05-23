DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time ever after sweeping the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals in a thrilling Game 4 on Monday night.

Whether you’re looking for a t-shirt, hat or something else, there are several places selling merchandise.

Where to buy NBA Finals swag

Here’s where you can buy NBA Finals gear to show your support for the Nuggets:

The NBA Finals are set to begin on June 1. The Miami Heat are currently up 3-0 on the Boston Celtics.

The Heat could be headed to the NBA Finals to face the Nuggets with a Game 4 victory on Tuesday night.

No team has ever rallied from a 3-0 playoff series deficit in NBA history.