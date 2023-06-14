DENVER (KDVR) — For the first time in franchise history, the Denver Nuggets are NBA champions. In honor of this historic moment, the Mile High City will hold a parade in celebration. But how should you prepare when it comes to the weather?

The Pinpoint Weather team has been tracking the forecast all week in anticipation of the big parade. The event will be held rain or shine, so you might want to bring a raincoat.

On Thursday, the pre-rally starts at 9 a.m. at Civic Center Park. According to Pinpoint Meteorologist Kylie Bearse, at that time Denver will be sunny with temperatures in the low-60s.

When the parade begins at 10 a.m. at Union Station, temperatures will stay cool, only rising to the upper-60s.

While the Avalanche victory parade in 2022 was warm in the mid-80s, the Nuggets celebration will only climb to the low-70s.

As the morning stays partly cloudy and cool, Kylie said you may need a raincoat by the time the parade ends and the rally at Civic Center Park begins. There are good chances a storm will pop up by 1 p.m. over the foothills and move into the metro area in the mid-afternoon hours.

Pinpoint Weather: Here is what to expect weather-wise for the Denver Nuggets parade on June 15.

Last year’s Avs rally had to be paused temporarily when a storm moved through, but that didn’t stop the party when it resumed just a few minutes later.

FOX31 will carry the parade and rally live on air and on streaming at KDVR.com. News coverage will start at 4:30 a.m. as usual, with parade and rally coverage expected to kick into gear around 9 a.m.

