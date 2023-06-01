DENVER (KDVR) — Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat is here and the tension is palpable.

The Nuggets finished their regular season as the No. 1 seed in the west and swept the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference finals. The Heat finished at No. 8 in the east and played a full 7-game series against the Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals.

But Thursday is the night when the past is forgotten and fans of both teams look at what needs to be done to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy after winning four more games.

But sometimes it’s not about the players on the court. As anyone who’s lost a March Madness bracket can tell you, sometimes the person who picks based on the intangibles of names, colors or even cities will find their way to the top.

With that in mind, we’re looking away from centers, forward and guards and instead focusing on fashion.

What color uniforms will the Denver Nuggets wear?

The Denver Nuggets will have two uniforms for this NBA Finals: their Statement Edition jerseys for games 1 and 3 and the Icon Edition jerseys for games 2 and 4.

The Statement Edition uniforms are new this season and primarily feature navy with yellow lettering and flatiron red accents. The front of the jersey says “Mile High City” around each player’s number. According to the NBA’s LockerVision website, the sunshine yellow reflects “the 300 days of sunshine Denver sees annually.”

This is the same jersey the Nuggets wore in games 1 and 3 against the Lakers.

For the even-numbered games, the Icon Edition uniform is midnight blue, featuring “Denver” in gold lettering across the chest, and each player has their number in white below that. This scheme debuted in the 2018-19 season and features a mountain detail on the shorts, “highlighting Denver’s unique and breathtaking landscape.”

The Nuggets took the court wearing this in Game 2 against the Lakers.

The Miami Heat will wear their red Statement Edition jerseys for Game 1 and their white Association Edition uniforms for games 2, 3 and 4.

Uniforms for games 5, 6 and 7 have not been announced.