DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets are NBA champions and on Thursday the city will get to celebrate that victory with a parade and rally downtown.

The Nuggets parade will follow the same route as last year’s Colorado Avalanche parade and the Denver Broncos parade in 2016.

FOX31 will carry the parade and rally live on air and on streaming at KDVR.com. News coverage will start at 4:30 a.m. as usual, with parade and rally coverage expected to kick into gear around 9 a.m.

Nuggets parade route

The parade will start at Union Station at 10 a.m. then travel 17th Street to Broadway and end at Civic Center Park after turning off Broadway onto 13th Avenue.

The parade is expected to include firetrucks and other city vehicles that will carry the team and their families through downtown.

The rally will start around noon in front of the Denver City and County Building.

Road closures for the Nuggets parade

The roads used for the parade will be closed from 7 a.m. to noon, this includes:

17th Street from Wynkoop to Broadway, 7 a.m. – noon

Broadway from 17th Avenue to 13th Avenue, 7 a.m. – noon

13th Avenue from Broadway to Cherokee Street, 7 a.m. – noon

In addition, several streets around Civic Center Park will close for setup and the rally.

Wednesday, June 14

Bannock Street from Colfax Avenue to 14th Avenue, 6 a.m. to midnight

Thursday, June 15

14th Avenue between Delaware Street and Broadway, 6 a.m. to midnight

Bannock Street from 13th Avenue to Colfax, 6 a.m. to midnight

Cherokee Street from Colfax to 13th Avenue, 6 a.m.– 5 p.m.

Denver Nuggets championship parade map. (Image: City and County of Denver, Denver Nuggets)

Notably, Colfax Avenue is not listed as a closure, but because of the Broadway closure travel by Civic Center Park will, in essence, be impossible from 7 a.m. to noon. Delays along Colfax through this area will continue through the rally and as fans leave the area through the early afternoon.

RTD routes will also be affected:

Downtown bus routes will detour beginning at 9 a.m.: 0, 1, 6, 8, 9, 10, 15, 15L, 16, 19, 20, 28, 32, 38, 43, 44, 48, 52 and 83L.

Service on the L Light Rail line will be suspended beginning at 9 a.m.

The D and H Light Rail lines will terminate at the Theatre District Station.

Civic Center Station will close to bus traffic no later than 10 a.m.

Service on the Free MallRide will be suspended beginning at 8 a.m.

While solid numbers are hard to come by, officials estimate last year’s Avalanche championship parade drew 500,000 fans, and the Broncos parade after Super Bowl 50 had nearly a million fans.