DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets’ 2023 NBA championship win is so fresh that the celebration parade hasn’t even happened yet, but what about next year?

Well, as one might expect, the season won’t start until October, but still the question arises where do the Nuggets stack up when it comes to going back-to-back.

What are the odds that the Nuggets win next season?

Early betting odds favor the Nuggets for a double-championship win.

Every betting site has slightly different odds, but the Nuggets have around +500 odds, according to BetMGM. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Nuggets at a slightly better +475.

With how odds work, $100 in a +500 bet would take home $500 in addition to getting your $100 back if it came true.

Other sites have fairly similar odds for the Nuggets.

Even with any slight changes from site to site, the Nuggets boast the best odds in the league, followed by the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks. The specific odds of both those teams also differ from site to site, but the order doesn’t change.

DraftKings has the Celtics at +550 and the Bucks at +650.

After the Nuggets, the Celtics and the Bucks, the next highest odds go to the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat.