DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets won their first-ever NBA championship Monday night, beating the Miami Heat in 5 games.

The city erupted in celebrations after the final buzzer, with thousands taking to the streets of downtown Denver.

But were there any notable names among the people cheering?

Did any celebrities attend Game 5?

In the arena, there were a few celebrities who were spotted cheering on the Nuggets in their Game 5 win, all of whom are likely familiar to Denver sports fans.

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning and his family attended for the second time this playoff season, having previously attended Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Russell Wilson, the Broncos’ current quarterback, also came to root for the home team with his wife, who is a celebrity in her own right, singer Ciara.

Broncos coach Sean Payton was also in attendance.

Who congratulated the team online?

A few celebrities and notable figures took to Twitter to congratulate the team on their win.

In the political sphere, Former President Barack Obama, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, as well as Mayor-elect Mike Johnston, all congratulated the team on their win.

Comedian Ken Jeong, who attended Game 1 in Denver, said congrats to the team.

Other teams showed their support as well, including their neighbors in Ball Arena, the Colorado Avalanche and the Colorado Mammoth.

Other athletes also congratulated the team including NBA legend Magic Johnson, who congratulated not just the team but the coaches, individual players and the city of Denver itself.

Some current and former NBA players showed support, including Dwight Howard, Rudy Gobert, Kyle Kuzuma and Trae Young.

The love wasn’t just contained to basketball stars, though, with alpine skiers Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn showing their excitement.