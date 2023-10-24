DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets started the 2023-24 season the same way they ended their 2022-23 championship season: with a victory.

The Nuggets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 119-107 at Ball Arena for the home opener.

Before the game, players and fans were treated to a ring and banner-raising ceremony. The contest had an earlier-than-usual tip-off time to accommodate a second NBA game on the West Coast.

Jesse Duran came to the game with his son, Jared. The two men came wearing Nuggets jerseys and replica championship rings.

“This is confirmation that we are world champions,” dad said, showing off his ring.

The Denver natives arrived early to catch the banner moment.

“We’re ready to go see that banner get raised unto the rafters, and stay there forever,” Jesse said.

The Nuggets head to Memphis on Friday night.