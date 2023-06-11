DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets are up 3-1 in their NBA Finals matchup against the Miami Heat, with the team coming home for Game 5 at Ball Arena.

With the Nuggets only one game away from winning the series, there is a chance that Monday’s game could win it all.

That hype could be the reason tickets are currently being sold for prices leagues higher than any game prior.

How much are tickets being sold for?

If you’re in the market to attend Monday’s game, you’ll need to be prepared to fork out some decent change.

That’s because the cheapest tickets on the market are going for $936 each before fees. However, there are only two tickets at that price point.

The vast majority of tickets are being sold for over $1,000 before fees. Because the fee levied by Ticketmaster changes depending on the ticket price, the higher the price, the higher the fee.

A ticket being sold for exactly $1,000 for example had a $190 service fee and a $2.95 order processing fee added, for a total of $1192.95.

As you might expect, the closer you get to the action, the more expensive the tickets become.

Courtside seats especially cost a pretty penny. The two least expensive courtside seats are being sold for $16,192 each, and the fees on those come out to $3076.48 apiece.

Because you can only buy the tickets in a pair, however, you’ll have to spend a total of $38,589.91 for those tickets.

Additionally, most of the tickets are verified resale — meaning someone else bought the tickets, likely at a lower price, and is reselling them. As of Sunday morning, there were only 16 tickets up for sale that weren’t resale.

Ticketmaster is the official vendor of the NBA, but that doesn’t mean they’re the only place selling tickets.

For those really invested in seeing the Nuggets possibly cinch their first-ever NBA Championship, shopping around for the best deal is probably the best bet.

Tipoff for Game 5 is Monday at 6:30 p.m.