DENVER (KDVR) — The NBA on TNT American Express Road Show will be in town Tuesday to celebrate the NBA Champion Denver Nuggets with a full-day, free fan experience at the Auraria Higher Education Center.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m., Oct. 24, on the Tivoli Quad.

At 5:30 p.m., the NBA Champion Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers will tip off an opening-day broadcast doubleheader.

The game will feature the banner-raising ceremony for the Nuggets, and although specific details haven’t been released fans can expect quite a showing for this celebration.

There are limited tickets available for seats in Ball Arena, but seats in the 300-level start at nearly $200 and fans looking to sit closer to the action can expect to spend a lot more.

The Inside the NBA studio team, which includes Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal, will provide live pregame, halftime and postgame coverage from the Auraria Campus.

Nuggets fans will be able to join an in-person watch party at Tivoli Quad, hosted by NBA on TNT. The event will feature food trucks and alcohol sales, as well as a live episode of the Through the Wire podcast.

Attendees will also be able to:

Engage with a custom mural celebrating the 2023 NBA Champion Nuggets and the Inside the NBA team, painted by Colorado artist Thomas “Detour” Evans.

Compete in an NBA on TNT arcade and half-court skills challenge on the Bleacher Report basketball court

Collect NBA on TNT Opening Night t-shirts

Participate in “premium” giveaways

Nuggets enthusiasts will be additionally able to participate in sports-themed trivia where correct answers will garner prizes, as well as a version of the B/R Kicks Tunnel Cam for NBA fans to capture their outfits and footwear.