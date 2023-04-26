DENVER (KDVR) — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was cited for third-degree assault after Tuesday’s game against the Denver Nuggets.

The Timberwolves lost 112-109 against the Nuggets and were eliminated from the playoffs.

Denver Police said as Edwards, 21, was walking from the court to the locker room at the end of the game, “he swung a folding chair and struck two women who were working at the time.”

Both women were hurt.

“At the time it was reported that the injuries were not serious,” police said.

Directly before the game ended, Edwards missed a 3-point shot that would have tied the game, according to the Associated Press.