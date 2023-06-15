DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets won their first NBA championship in franchise history in 2023 after defeating the Miami Heat in five games.

The team and the fans came out in droves to celebrate this win, with Denver Mayor Michael Hancock even declaring the day “Nuggets Nation Day.”

But the team wasn’t always known as the Denver Nuggets.

The team was founded in 1967 as part of the American Basketball Association and was known as the Denver Larks. Before their first season in the ABA even started, they again changed their name to the Denver Rockets, a name the team kept until 1974.

Why did they change the name?

Even though the Denver Rockets were still part of the ABA until 1976, a looming merger into the NBA was the reason behind the second name change.

If you’re familiar with NBA teams, you might know about the Houston Rockets.

Denver Rockets’ Spencer Haywood drives around Los Angeles Stars Craig Raymond to go in for two points during their ABA Western Division final playoffs in Anaheim, Calif., May 5, 1970. The Stars won 119-113 to take a 2-1 lead in the best of seven playoffs. (AP Photo)

That team, which was already part of the NBA, is why everyone in Denver to this day cheers for the Denver Nuggets and not the Denver Rockets.

Why call the team the Nuggets?

Anyone familiar with Colorado state history knows about the 19th-century mining boom, during which Denver was founded as a mining town.

That boom, and the gold and silver “nuggets” that miners were panning for, is the main inspiration behind the name.

However, that isn’t the only inspiration. Years before the team you now know as the Denver Nuggets even existed, another “Denver Nuggets” played in the NBA.

The team only played one season in the league from 1949-50, which was the first-ever season after the Basketball Association of America and the National Basketball League merged.