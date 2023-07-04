DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Nuggets fans have basked in NBA championship glory for a few weeks now, but it’s already time to gear up for next season.

The Nuggets announced the 2023 Summer League roster and schedule this week. The games are set for July 7-17 at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus, but fans have options to watch them from home.

Each NBA team will play at least five games in the summer league. After each team plays four games, the leading four will advance to the playoffs, which culminate in a championship matchup. The teams that don’t make the championship round will play a fifth game in the meantime.

Nuggets 2023 Summer League roster

Nuggets assistant coach John Beckett will lead as head coach. The team is stacked with rookies except for Cassius Stanley and Peyton Watson.

Meet the 2023 Summer League Denver Nuggets, listed here with their position and where they were before the NBA:

Armaan Franklin, guard, Virginia/USA

Andrew Funk, guard, Penn State/USA

Collin Gillespie, guard, Villanova/USA

Grant Golden, forward, Richmond/USA

Ismaël Kamagate, center, Paris Basketball/France

Jalen Pickett, guard, Penn State/USA

Aamir Simms, forward, Clemson/USA

Taz Sherman, forward, West Virginia/USA

Mark Smith, guard, Kansas State/USA

Cassius Stanley, guard, Duke/USA

Julian Strawther, guard, Gonzaga/USA

Hunter Tyson, forward, Clemson/USA

Peyton Watson, forward, UCLA/USA

The NBA said the roster is subject to change.

Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson (8) and Sacramento Kings center Alex Len (25) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Nuggets 2023 Summer League schedule, how to watch

All the Nuggets’ summer league games will be on Altitude TV and will also include broadcasts from ESPN networks and the NBA. Tickets are available on the NBA website.

Here’s the Nuggets 2023 Summer League game schedule:

Friday, July 7: Game 1 at Milwaukee, Thomas & Mack Center, 2 p.m. (ESPNU/Altitude TV)

Game 1 at Milwaukee, Thomas & Mack Center, 2 p.m. (ESPNU/Altitude TV) Sunday, July 9: Game 2 vs. Atlanta, COX Pavilion, 6:30 p.m. (NBATV/Altitude TV)

Game 2 vs. Atlanta, COX Pavilion, 6:30 p.m. (NBATV/Altitude TV) Wednesday, July 12: Game 3 at Utah, COX Pavilion, 6:30 p.m. (NBATV/Altitude TV)

Game 3 at Utah, COX Pavilion, 6:30 p.m. (NBATV/Altitude TV) Friday, July 14: Game 4 vs. Miami, COX Pavilion, 6 p.m. (ESPN 2/Altitude TV)

Game 4 vs. Miami, COX Pavilion, 6 p.m. (ESPN 2/Altitude TV) Saturday, July 15, or Sunday, July 16: Game 5 for the 26 teams not in the championship, location and time TBD (TBD/Altitude TV)

Game 5 for the 26 teams not in the championship, location and time TBD (TBD/Altitude TV) Sunday, July 16: Semi-final (TBD/Altitude TV)

Semi-final (TBD/Altitude TV) Monday, July 17: Championship (TBD/Altitude TV)

Nuggets mini-camp began Monday and lasts through Thursday, July 6.