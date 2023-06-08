DENVER (KDVR) — Ball Arena was a sellout for the Denver Nuggets Game 3 watch party versus the Miami Heat.

Tickets purchased for $20 allowed fans to watch the game on the big screen, high above the court.

Claudia Duran bought tickets for her family near the first row.

“I’m calling this a family affair,” Duran said.

Duran, her daughter, her daughter’s boyfriend and Duran’s grandchild were all wearing navy blue and gold Nuggets gear.

“I think it would be great for the city,” said Duran. “I mean, it just continues to uplift what we really like in Colorado, which is rooting on our home team.”

Food and beverage were available for purchase.

Rocky the mascot and the Denver Nuggets cheerleaders also performed.

Arena officials said the Game 4 watch party, set for Friday night, is also a sellout. The Nuggets won Wednesday night 109-94.