CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — Dragan Kojic is a huge fan of the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic.

“We are so proud of him,” said the Bosnian Serb, who has lived in Colorado for 35 years.

Kojic has season tickets, attended Game 1 and Game 2 of the NBA Finals and is attending Game 5.

“Being a Nuggets fan, it means a lot. Being a Serbian, a Bosnian Serbian, whatever you want to call it, huge!” he said.

Kokic’s wife and three kids will attend a watch party at St. John the Baptist Serbian Orthodox Church in Lakewood. Multiple generations are expected to show up and show their Serbian pride.

Dragan Kojic and his family are cheering on fellow Serbian Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. (KDVR)

The family knows their friends and family in Serbia will be watching as well.

“It’s going to be 2:30 in the morning and I guarantee you 80% of the country is going to be watching,” Kojic said.

Other Serbians from around the country have made their way to Denver for Game 5.

“I was a huge fan back in Serbia,” said Mile Dannjanovic. He lives in Orlando now with his family and drove all the way to Denver to see the game.

“We are here to watch Nikola Jokic lift up the trophy tonight and the Nuggets win their first championship,” he said.