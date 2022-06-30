DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Nuggets are backing up the Brinks truck for Nikola Jokic with a supermax contract extension.

Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that the back-to-back MVP has agreed to a five-year, $264 million extension.

Jokic has already secured the league’s MVP for his performance last season, and fans can vote for him as the best NBA player in the ESPYs.

Other players nominated for the ESPY are Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic and Steph Curry.

According to Charania, Jokic would make $60 million during his final season of the deal.