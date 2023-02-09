DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets traded Bones Hyland to the Los Angeles Clippers for second-round picks in 2024 and 2025, according to a report from ESPN.

The point guard was drafted in the first round (26th overall) of the 2021 NBA draft by the Nuggets.

The 22-year-old has 12.1 points on the season with a field goal percentage of 39.9.

Hyland tweeted, “Mile high city bab… I love y’all forever thanks for everything & how much love you guys showed towards me it’s been real,” following the report.

Denver made another move Thursday by agreeing to acquire center Thomas Bryant from the Los Angeles Lakers for Davon Reed and three second-round draft picks, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press.

The arrival of Bryant gives the Nuggets another big man to back up two-time reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. Bryant averaged 12.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Lakers this season, while shooting 65.4% from the floor.

