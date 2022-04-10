DENVER (AP) — Malik Monk had a career-best 41 points and Austin Reaves set career highs with 31 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 146-141 overtime victory over the Denver Nuggets in what might have been Frank Vogel’s final game as coach.

The Lakers were eliminated from the play-in tournament Tuesday and the Nuggets clinched a playoff spot Thursday. Denver is the sixth seed in the Western Conference and will play Golden State in the first round.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone sat four of his five starters, including MVP candidate Nikola Jokic. Markus Howard had a career-high 25 points and Bryn Forbes scored 24 for the Nuggets.