Porter scores 31 points, Nuggets knock off Grizzlies 120-96

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., left, looks to pass the ball as Memphis Grizzlies guard Grayson Allen defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 26, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. erupted for 31 points courtesy of a torrid shooting night, Paul Millsap added nine of his 12 points in the fourth quarter and the short-handed Denver Nuggets beat the Memphis Grizzlies 120-96.

Nikola Jokic had 24 points and 15 rebounds for his league-leading 53rd double-double to help the Nuggets knock off Memphis for a sixth straight time at home.

Porter was 12 of 19 from the floor, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range. Ja Morant added 27 points to lead the Grizzlies, who finished a seven-game trip with a 4-3 mark.