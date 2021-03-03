Porter Jr. and Campazzo selected to Rising Star Rosters

Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo (7) brings the ball up court against the Washington Wizards during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) and Portland Trail Blazers guard Rodney Hood (5) in the second half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Denver. The Nuggets won 111-106. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. and rookie guard Facundo Campazzo have been selected to the NBA’s Rising Stars Challenge.

Porter Jr. is selected to the U.S roster, and Campazzo will represent the Nuggets and Argentina on the World roster.

NBA Rising Stars, the league’s showcase of young talent, will not be played this year due to COVID-19. The NBA kept the custom of having the league’s assistant coaches vote for the rosters, which consist of first- and second-year players — 10 from the United States and 10 international players.

Both players are making their first appearance at the event. They become the 13th and 14th Nuggets players in franchise history to represent Denver at the Rising Stars Challenge.

Porter Jr., 22, has appeared in 25 games for Denver this season, averaging 14.2 points and 6.9 rebounds Campazzo, 29, has appeared in 30 games in his rookie season. He is averaging 5.5 points and 2.1 assists in 16.3 minutes per game.

he NBA All-Star game will be played Sunday, March 6 in Atlanta.