DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis called for a friendly wager with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Disney on Tuesday: If the Denver Nuggets win the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat, Disney World moves to Colorado.

“The ACTUAL happiest place on earth to do business, have fun, and be free!” Polis said about the state.

The Walt Disney World Resort currently resides in the Sunshine State and has since it first opened in the early 1970s.

However, recently there have been rising tensions between the amusement park’s parent company and DeSantis.

It started when Disney spoke out against Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law after it passed in 2022. After that, DeSantis led an effort to strip the company of the power to control land use for the area around the Disney World Resort. Since then, both sides have taken various actions against the other.

Neither Disney nor DeSantis has responded to the proposed wager as of Tuesday afternoon.

Games 1 and 2 of the series will be hosted in Denver at Ball Arena. After that, the team will travel to Miami for Games 3 and 4.