DENVER (KDVR) — For the first time ever, the Denver Nuggets are headed to the NBA Finals.
The Nuggets swept the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals in a thrilling Game 4 on Monday night.
Photos from Game 4
Here is a look at some of the photos from Game 4 and the trophy presentation:
The Miami Heat are currently up 3-0 on the Boston Celtics. The Heat could be headed to the NBA Finals to face the Nuggets with a Game 4 victory on Tuesday night.
No team has ever rallied from a 3-0 playoff series deficit in NBA history.
The NBA Finals are set to begin on June 1.