DENVER (KDVR) — For the first time ever, the Denver Nuggets are headed to the NBA Finals.

The Nuggets swept the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals in a thrilling Game 4 on Monday night.

Photos from Game 4

Here is a look at some of the photos from Game 4 and the trophy presentation:

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is mobbed by teammates after accepting the series MVP trophy in after Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Final series Monday, May 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Members of the Denver Nuggets pose with the Western Conference Championship Trophy (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets celebrates with teammates after receiving the Most Valuable Player Trophy (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Peyton Watson #8 of the Denver Nuggets eyes the Western Conference Championship Trophy following his team’s series clinching victory against the Los Angeles Lakers (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #5 of the Denver Nuggets celebrates with the Western Conference Championship Trophy (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The court is seen reflected in the Western Conference Championship Trophy after the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 22: Head coach Michael Malone of the Denver Nuggets celebrates with the Western Conference Championship Trophy after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers in game four of the Western Conference Finals at Crypto.com Arena on May 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrates under the basket in the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Final series against the Los Angeles Lakers Monday, May 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The Denver Nuggets celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Final series Monday, May 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrates after Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, missed a layup attempt as time expired in the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Final series Monday, May 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. Denver won 113-111 to win the series. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, center, gets a pat on the head from teammates after receiving the series MVP trophy after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Final series Monday, May 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., left, shoots over Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis in the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Final series Monday, May 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder, right, reacts after making a 3-point basket next to Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) in the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Final series Monday, May 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) shakes hands with forward Aaron Gordon in the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Final series Monday, May 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic shoots over Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Final series Monday, May 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown (11) drives to the basket against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Final series Monday, May 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The Miami Heat are currently up 3-0 on the Boston Celtics. The Heat could be headed to the NBA Finals to face the Nuggets with a Game 4 victory on Tuesday night.

No team has ever rallied from a 3-0 playoff series deficit in NBA history.

The NBA Finals are set to begin on June 1.