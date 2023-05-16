DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic recorded his sixth triple-double of these playoffs with 34 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists, powering the Denver Nuggets to a 132-126 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in the opener of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday night.

Behind Jokic’s sizzling start and strong finish, and Jamal Murray’s 31 points, Denver beat the Lakers in the opener of a playoff series for the first time ever.

After a slow start, Anthony Davis had 40 points and 10 rebounds, and LeBron James finished with 26 points, 12 boards and nine assists. Austin Reaves chipped in 23 points and fueled L.A.’s desperate fourth-quarter run that nearly erased Denver’s 14-point cushion after three.

The Nuggets led by as many as 21 but the Lakers pulled within three points twice in the fourth quarter, once on Reaves’ 3-pointer at 124-121 and again on James’ pair of free throws that made it 129-126 with 1:12 remaining.

After Jokic sank two free throws with 26 seconds left to give Denver a 131-126 lead, Murray poked the ball from James as he was about to take it to the hoop and Jokic gathered the loose ball before being fouled with 10.9 seconds left. He sank one of two and James misfired from 3 as the seconds ticked off.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James warms up prior to Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James walks across the court prior to Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series against the Denver Nuggets, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis is introduced prior to Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series against the Denver Nuggets, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, center, moves the ball up court against the Denver Nuggets during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder (17) defends against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) drives as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) defends during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) drives as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and guard Jamal Murray (27) defend during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) pulls down a rebound as Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) looks on during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) shoots between Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) and forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope shoots around Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) dunks as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) and guard Dennis Schroder (17) look on during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) runs up court against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis looks down during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series against the Denver Nuggets, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks to pass against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Los Angeles Lakers players loosen up prior to Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series against the Denver Nuggets, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) is introduced prior to Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series against the Denver Nuggets, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James throws rosin in the air prior to Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series against the Denver Nuggets, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets tip-off Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) shoots over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) defends during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) drives on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder knocks the ball away from Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) shoots as Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green, left, defends during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown celebrates his three pointer against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) moves the ball up court against the Denver Nuggets during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James backs down Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) argues a call during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series against the Los Angeles Lakers, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder (17) drives past Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (5) during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) celebrates a basket during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series against the Los Angeles Lakers, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) calls a play against the Denver Nuggets during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) walks to his bench during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series against the Denver Nuggets Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The referee asks Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) if he can see the temporary shot clock along the baseline prior to Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series against the Denver Nuggets, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. The backboard shot clock was not working and a temporary clock was set up. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) dunks as Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura looks on during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (5) shoots over Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell (1) during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James battle for a rebound during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura drives as Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown (11) defends during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots over Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrates during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series against the Los Angeles Lakers, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) drives on Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) looks on during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks to pass as Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) defends during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon drivers as Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell (1) defends during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) backs down on Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) moves the ball up court as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) defends during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) drives as Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) defends during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) looks towards his bench during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series against the Denver Nuggets, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) shoots under Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt watches from the bench during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series against the Denver Nuggets, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts after a call during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series against the Denver Nuggets, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis reacts on the bench during a time out during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series against the Denver Nuggets, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) looks for a foul call from the referee during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series against the Denver Nuggets, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) battles with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James for the ball during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) celebrates a basket against the Denver Nuggets during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham looks towards the referee during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series against the Denver Nuggets, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) backs down Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone motions to his players during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series against the Los Angeles Lakers, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone watches during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series against the Los Angeles Lakers, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone talks with the referee during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series against the Los Angeles Lakers, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone makes a call during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series against the Los Angeles Lakers, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots over Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) leave the court after Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series against the Denver Nuggets, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. The Nuggets defeated the Lakers 132-126. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Game 2 is Thursday night at Ball Arena, where the top-seeded Nuggets are 7-0 in the playoffs and 41-7 overall, the best home record in the league this season.

