DENVER (KDVR) — Thousands took to the streets of Denver on Monday night after the Nuggets clinched their first championship in franchise history.
After the Game 5 victory over the Miami Heat, fans flooded downtown and were still there hours later — but the celebration began with the team inside Ball Arena.
Take a look at photos of the champion Denver Nuggets as they celebrate their historic win.
The celebration continues on Thursday with a parade from Union Station to Civic Center Park, where a rally will follow.
FOX31 will carry the parade and rally live on air and on streaming at kdvr.com. News coverage will start at 4:30 a.m. as usual, with parade and rally coverage expected to kick into gear around 9 a.m.