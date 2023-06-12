DENVER (KDVR) — Thousands took to the streets of Denver on Monday night after the Nuggets clinched their first championship in franchise history.

After the Game 5 victory over the Miami Heat, fans flooded downtown and were still there hours later — but the celebration began with the team inside Ball Arena.

Take a look at photos of the champion Denver Nuggets as they celebrate their historic win.

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., center, celebrates after the team won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, Pool)

Denver Nuggets players, coaches and owners pose with the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy after their victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, third from right, kisses the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy after the team’s victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets players, coaches and owners hold up the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy after the team’s victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone is hoisted up by fans after the team won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets players, coaches and owners pose with the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy after their victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray holds the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy after the team’s victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets owner Stan Kroenke, center, holds up the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy after the team’s victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets players celebrate after winning the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, center, reacts after his team won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

CORRECTS PHOTOGRAPHER’S BYLINE TO JACK DEMPSEY INSTEAD OF DAVID ZALUBOWSKI – Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, center, kisses the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy after the team’s victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

People celebrate after the Denver Nuggets won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, late Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

People celebrate after the Denver Nuggets won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

People celebrate after the Denver Nuggets won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, late Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr., center, right, kisses the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy next to Jamal Murray, center left, after their victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Commissioner Adam Silver, left, hands the MVP award to Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, center, after the team won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, center, celebrates with teammates after the team won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic, right, pours beer on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope during a news conference after the team won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone drinks during a press conference after the team won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic talks to reporters after the team won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, center, celebrates with his daughter after the team won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, center, holds up the MVP award after the team won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, center left, celebrates with teammates after the team won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone is hoisted up by fans after the team won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, center, celebrates after the team won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets owners Josh, center right, and Stan Kroenke, center left, celebrate after the team won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The celebration continues on Thursday with a parade from Union Station to Civic Center Park, where a rally will follow.

FOX31 will carry the parade and rally live on air and on streaming at kdvr.com. News coverage will start at 4:30 a.m. as usual, with parade and rally coverage expected to kick into gear around 9 a.m.