DENVER (KDVR) — Thousands took to the streets of Denver on Monday night after the Nuggets clinched their first championship in franchise history.

After the Game 5 victory over the Miami Heat, fans flooded downtown and were still there hours later — but the celebration began with the team inside Ball Arena.

Take a look at photos of the champion Denver Nuggets as they celebrate their historic win.

  • Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., center, celebrates after the team won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, Pool)
  • Denver Nuggets players, coaches and owners pose with the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy after their victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, third from right, kisses the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy after the team’s victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Denver Nuggets players, coaches and owners hold up the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy after the team’s victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone is hoisted up by fans after the team won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Denver Nuggets players, coaches and owners pose with the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy after their victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
  • Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray holds the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy after the team’s victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
  • Denver Nuggets owner Stan Kroenke, center, holds up the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy after the team’s victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
  • Denver Nuggets players celebrate after winning the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, center, reacts after his team won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
  • CORRECTS PHOTOGRAPHER’S BYLINE TO JACK DEMPSEY INSTEAD OF DAVID ZALUBOWSKI – Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, center, kisses the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy after the team’s victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
  • People celebrate after the Denver Nuggets won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, late Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • People celebrate after the Denver Nuggets won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • People celebrate after the Denver Nuggets won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, late Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Denver Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr., center, right, kisses the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy next to Jamal Murray, center left, after their victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
  • Commissioner Adam Silver, left, hands the MVP award to Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, center, after the team won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
  • Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, center, celebrates with teammates after the team won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
  • Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic, right, pours beer on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope during a news conference after the team won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
  • Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone drinks during a press conference after the team won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
  • Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic talks to reporters after the team won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
  • Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, center, celebrates with his daughter after the team won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, center, holds up the MVP award after the team won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, center left, celebrates with teammates after the team won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
  • Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone is hoisted up by fans after the team won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver.
  • Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, center, celebrates after the team won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
  • Denver Nuggets owners Josh, center right, and Stan Kroenke, center left, celebrate after the team won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The celebration continues on Thursday with a parade from Union Station to Civic Center Park, where a rally will follow.

FOX31 will carry the parade and rally live on air and on streaming at kdvr.com. News coverage will start at 4:30 a.m. as usual, with parade and rally coverage expected to kick into gear around 9 a.m.