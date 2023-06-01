DENVER (KDVR) — The Nuggets will be wearing blue jerseys in their first appearance on the biggest stage of the NBA when finals begin Thursday.

For the first four games of the NBA Finals, the Nuggets will be alternating between the royal blue Statement Edition jerseys and the navy blue Icon Edition jerseys.

The Nuggets have worn every color of the rainbow at one point. Here is a look back at some of the iconic jerseys in the Denver Nuggets‘ history.

1974-1982

When the ABA and NBA merged in 1974, the Denver Rockets became the Denver Nuggets, according to lines.com. Their first uniform was a simplistic design, with a white base and Nuggets across the chest in a western-style font.

A year later, the team adopted a new font and added a pickaxe and a golden nugget to the jersey, with blue, white, red and yellow accents. After two years with that design, they shifted back to a basic jersey style with blue and white highlighted with yellow.

1982-1993

After their first few years in the NBA, the Nuggets made a dramatic change from a previously simplistic design to a colorful eye-catching jersey.

It highlighted the city skyline in rainbow, with silhouettes of skyscrapers outlined with white mountains behind the cityscape.

The colorful design was recreated years later in alternate jersey renditions.

1994-2003

The team adopted a new color scheme with red and dark blue, with shiny gold to highlight the Nuggets’ name. They also added larger player numbers to the front of the jersey.

2003-2013

Light blue was paired with golden yellow accents on bold lettering and sleek black borders. There was an added vertical element to this design, with blue and white stripes down both sides of the jersey.

During this time they started using alternate and throwback jerseys. In 2006, they introduced a dark blue jersey with a new cursive font that came back in 2010, 2011, and 2012.

They added a green alternate jersey for the 2008-2009 season, which has yet to be brought back to the court.

2013-2018

They stuck with the light blue, white, and yellow look for their home and away jerseys, but added another two new designs to their fashion history.

This included a bold yellow jersey that incorporated a similar design to the rainbow uniforms they work in the 80’s and early 90’s. The rendition kept the iconic design but replaced the colors with their updated color scheme.

They also kept a dark blue jersey, but it was a more minimalistic design and was only around for the 2012-2013 season.

They also wore a throwback jersey like that of the late 70’s and early 80’s, with a pickaxe and a golden nugget pictured on the chest.

2018-now

The newest uniforms are designed around modern-day Denver, highlighting how the city has evolved over the years. The Evolve era came with several new logos and uniform designs with aspects that nod to the city’s history and its current staples.

The new color palette features a “midnight blue” like the clear midnight skies of Denver, “sunshine yellow” reflecting gold and 300 days of sunshine, “flatirons red” symbolizing the red sandstone soil of the Colorado River, and “skyline blue” like that used on the Colorado flag.

A new logo featured two crossed pickaxes representing power and the history of miners in Colorado. It is used on the Association Edition (white) and the Icon Edition (midnight blue) uniforms, which also have mountainous linework on the shorts.

A secondary logo featured on the Statement Edition (skyline blue) alternate uniform was the first of the 7 professional sports teams in Denver to display “Mile High City on a uniform.

Nuggets-Heat NBA Finals schedule

Games 1 through 4 are guaranteed to be played, but Games 5 through 7 are only if necessary.

All times are in Mountain Daylight Time:

Game 1 in Denver – Thursday, June 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Game 2 in Denver – Sunday, June 4 at 6 p.m.

Game 3 in Miami – Wednesday, June 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Game 4 in Miami – Friday, June 9 at 6:30 p.m.

Game 5 in Denver- Monday, June 12 at 6:30 p.m.

Game 6 in Miami – Thursday, June 15 at 6:30 p.m.

Game 7 in Denver – Sunday, June 18 at 6 p.m.