DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets will face the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference finals beginning Tuesday night, and fans, including but not limited to humans, are representing their team.

The Nuggets can go into the series with some extra confidence knowing that the furry mayor of Georgetown is roof-ing for them.

The Nuggets are an NBA-best 40-7 at home and have won all six of their playoff games at Ball Arena.

However, the Nuggets have lost all seven times they’ve faced the Lakers in the playoffs.

Parker the Snow Dog, the honorary mayor of Georgetown, “is keeping his paws crossed” that the Nuggets pull off a win in the big game series, according to a press release from Georgetown.

In support of his favorite team, Mayor Parker hiked to the top of Guanella Pass in his Nuggets gear.

At the peak of the mountain, he showed off his gear from the top of the world as he knew it, spreading good vibrations over the Front Range for the Nuggets.

