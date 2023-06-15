DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets have won their first NBA championship title since joining the league in 1976, but many players have been making franchise history along the way.

Teams in the NBA, like many sports leagues, will retire a player’s number as a way of recognizing their greatness and paying tribute to them for the rest of the team’s history.

When a number is retired, it typically means that no player in the future of that team can wear that number again.

The Denver Nuggets have retired six numbers within the franchise throughout 47 years.

#40 Byron Beck, 1967-1977

Beck only played one season in the NBA after several in the ABA, but it was a remarkable one. He was 6 feet, 9 inches tall playing center for the Nuggets from the beginning.

He played at the University of Denver and was the first player ever signed to the professional team when it was known as the Denver Rockets in 1967, according to the website Remember the ABA. In 1977, his number became the first to be retired by the team.

#44 Dan Issel, 1976-1985

Standing at 6 feet, 9 inches tall, Issel played center and became known as “The Horse.” In 1985, he retired as one of the greatest scorers in basketball history with 27,482 total points, according to the NBA.

He played at the University of Kentucky before joining the ABA on the Kentucky Colonels. Years after he made his mark as a Nuggets player, he coached the team from 1992 to 1995, and again from 1999 to 2001, also serving as the team’s general manager.

He was the first Nuggets player to be inducted into The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1993.

#33 David Thompson, 1976-1982

The former guard was at North Carolina State University before he played for the Denver Nuggets. When he was in college, he could grab a quarter off of the backboard of a hoop, according to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

He was the college national player of the year twice, an NBA All-Star four times, and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1996 after finishing his career with the Seattle Supersonics.

#2 Alex English, 1980-1990

He played forward for the Nuggets for a decade, setting 31 team records and marking the first player in the NBA to ever score 2,000 points in eight straight seasons, according to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

He played at the University of South Carolina before he began his professional career starting with two years at the Milwaukee Bucks, then some three years with the Indiana Pacers before his time with the Nuggets. He finished his career with one season with the Dallas Mavericks.

He was an eight-time NBA All-Star. His number was retired in 1992, and he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1997.

#55 Dikembe Mutombo, 1992-1996

After just three seasons at Georgetown University, the 7-foot-2-inch center started in the NBA as a first-round pick for the Denver Nuggets.

He is an eight-time NBA All-Star and holds several award titles and records in the league. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015, and his number was retired in 2016.

After his time with the Nuggets, he went on to play for the Atlanta Hawks, Philidelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks and finished his 19-year career with the Houston Rockets in 2009.

#12 Fat Lever, 1984-1990

Lafayette Lever was at Arizona State University before he began his 11-year NBA career with the Portland Trail Blazers. He was considered one of the best point guards in the league while he played for the Nuggets in the late 1980s.

The two-time NBA All-Star finished his career as a player with the Dallas Mavericks but later returned to the game in 2007 as the director of player development for the Sacramento Kings.

Lever was surprised when his jersey was retired at a game in 2017, according to the NBA.

There have not been any retired Denver Nuggets jersey numbers since 2017.