DENVER (KDVR) — Denver is now an NBA championship city. After the Denver Nuggets won against the Miami Heat in Game 5, the team picked up its first-ever Larry O’Brien trophy.

But basketball isn’t the only sport Denver plays, and the Nuggets aren’t the only local team that has won a championship.

If you only count the four major professional sports played in America, three Denver teams have won their league’s respective championships: The Denver Broncos in 1997, 1998 and 2015, the Colorado Avalanche in 1996, 2001 and 2022, and, of course, the Denver Nuggets in 2023.

The only Denver team that hasn’t won a championship is the Colorado Rockies. In 2007, they made it to the World Series, only to be swept by the Boston Red Sox in four games.

The three Denver teams that have won have all done once so in the last decade, and in that regard, there is only one city that has the Mile High City beat: Los Angeles.

That’s because LA has 8 teams in the four major sports, four of which have won championships since 2013.

Specifically, the LA Rams won in 2021, the LA Lakers won in 2020, the LA Dodgers won in 2020 and the LA Kings won in 2014.

A few states can also qualify for this honor, as well. Missouri, with teams in both Kansas City and St. Louis, has won championships in football, baseball and hockey in the last 10 years.

Florida has sports teams in Miami, Tampa Bay, Orlando and Jacksonville. Three teams in the state have won championships in the last decade in football, basketball and hockey.