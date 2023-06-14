DENVER (KDVR) — During the Denver Nuggets championship parade on Thursday, the team and their families will ride on Denver fire trucks.

Nikola Jokic, number 15, will be on a rig from Station 15. Jamal Murray, number 27, will be on a rig from Station 27.

Station 35 doesn’t know who they will be assigned, but the crew is excited.

“Generally, it’s our job to just take care of them, make sure they are hydrated and just make sure they have a good time,” Capt. Matt Berry said.

FOX31 will carry the parade and rally live on air and on streaming at KDVR.com. News coverage will start at 4:30 a.m. as usual, with parade and rally coverage expected to kick into gear around 9 a.m.

Engineer Vaughn Henderson will drive the engine.

“I was working that night when they won, in my room yelling and screaming for the Nuggets, so for me to be a part of this, to be a part of history, is really exciting for me,” he said.

So many people at the firehouse wanted to participate, they played a dice game to pick the lucky winners.

“There was some trash talking and some elbows being pushed and guys trying to get in your head a little, but I had Lady Luck on my side,” firefighter Erik Kaneta said.

It means a lot to each of the four who get to go from Station 35.

“It’s going to be amazing! I’ve been a Nuggets fan for a long time. I remember going to a game at McNichols with my dad way back in the ’80s, so it’s really cool,” firefighter Josh Hochhalter said.