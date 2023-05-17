DENVER (KDVR) — If you love to watch the Denver Nuggets with thousands of fellow fans, a low-cost opportunity has arrived.

The Nuggets are facing the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference finals. The series started Tuesday and will continue every other day until the winner takes four in the best-of-seven series.

After playing two games in Denver, the teams will head to Los Angeles for Games 3-4. That’s when Ball Arena will open up for watch parties, where fans can share the energy as they root for their team.

Nuggets watch party schedule at Ball Arena

The official Nuggets watch parties are scheduled for Saturday, May 20, and Monday, May 22, when the series is in Los Angeles. The games start at 6:30 p.m. Mountain.

“The arena will be rocking and feel like a home game with Super Mascot Rocky, Skyline Drumline, Hype Squad and Nuggets Dancers bringing the playoff energy,” the event page reads.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and cost $10 for seats in the 100 and 200 levels. Parking is free and concessions will be open.

According to the event page, all proceeds from watch party ticket sales will benefit Kroenke Sports Charities.

If you’re looking for another option, Tom’s Watch Bar is the official playoffs headquarters for the Denver Nuggets. Every game will be featured on the bar’s multiple 165-inch screens, with bar and food service available. Tom’s Watch Bar is located in McGregor Square.

All games will be broadcast on ESPN and on Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM.

If necessary, Games 5-7 will alternate between Denver and Los Angeles, with a potential Game 7 to give the Nuggets home advantage.