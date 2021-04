LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – AUGUST 30: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets reacts after shooting a three point basket against the Utah Jazz during the fourth quarter in Game Six of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 30, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Jamal Murray has suffered a torn ACL to his left knee and is out indefinitely, according to the Denver Nuggets.

Murray injured his knee during the final minute of Monday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors.

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) is helped off the floor during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The Nuggets are scheduled to play the Miami Heat Wednesday night at 8 p.m.

Murray will miss the remainder of the 2021 season and could potentially miss time in 2022.

