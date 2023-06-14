DENVER (KDVR) — Preparations are underway just hours before the Denver Nuggets 2023 Champions Celebration parade and rally.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. at Union Station and then travels down 17th Street for 14 blocks before turning on Broadway to end at Civic Center Park.

Video screens will be positioned at the park and on Bannock Street. A pre-parade rally will begin at 9 a.m. at Civic Center Park.

The post-parade rally begins after the parade around noon as the last players make their way from the float to the stage. The event continues through 1 p.m.

The Downtown Denver Partnership said 17th Street will close at 7 a.m., so fans should arrive early to find a good spot to view the procession.

FOX31 will carry the parade and rally live on air and on streaming at KDVR.com. News coverage will start at 4:30 a.m. as usual, with parade and rally coverage expected to kick into gear around 9 a.m.

Where to go to watch the Nuggets parade

Sharon Alton with the DDP said fans will line the same route that was used when the Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup last year. The event will provide an economic boost for businesses in the downtown area.

“People can explore restaurants and new retail as they’re walking from their parking space to wherever they’re going to watch the parade,” Alton said.

The Problem Solvers asked the DDP how fans can enjoy all of the events, including post-parade activities.

“If you just want to go straight to Civic Center Park and hang out there all day, you can do that. Or if you want to see the parade, you can go anywhere in between on 17th Street,” Alton said.

Tips for staying safe in the huge parade crowds

Denver Police will increase patrols, but fans should follow basic safety guidelines like locking cars and securing money and identification in pockets that are not exposed to the crowd.

Families should have a meetup plan in case anyone is separated from the group.

Avoid traffic jams by using public transportation. RTD will need to put some train and bus detours in place due to street closures. Civic Center Station will be closed during the parade and the 16th Street Mall Ride and L line will be suspended.

Visit RTD’s website or check the Next Ride web app for riders for more information and to plan your route.